‘Resident Evil’ Origin Story Film in the Works With Kaya Scodelario and Hannah John-Kamen to Star
Horror video games turned action film franchise will get the reboot treatment from director Johannes Roberts
Brian Welk | October 6, 2020 @ 9:25 AM
Last Updated: October 6, 2020 @ 9:33 AM
Getty Images
The “Resident Evil” franchise is going back to the beginning, as Constantin Film announced Tuesday that it is in pre-production on an origin story of the video game and film franchise, and the studio has already set Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell to star.
Johannes Roberts (“47 Meters Down”) is directing and writing the origin story, simply titled “Resident Evil,” that will travel to Raccoon City in 1998 where a zombie apocalypse first spread as a result of a deadly virus and bioweapon unleashed by the Umbrella Corporation. The director says that the new film will be based largely on the first two video games in the franchise.
“The Maze Runner” star Scodelario will play Claire Redfield in the new “Resident Evil,” John-Kamen will play Jill Valentine, and Amell will play Chris Redfield. Also attached to star are Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough as William Birkin.
The “Resident Evil” origin film will be released theatrically in 2021 and be distributed by Sony’s Screen Gems, which also released the original six films starring Milla Jovovich as based on the Capcom horror video games. Constantin Film will also release in German speaking territories. Elevation will release in Canada and Metropolitan will distribute in France. Sony Pictures Releasing International is handling much of the remaining territories.
Producers on the “Resident Evil” reboot are Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film, James Harris for Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein. Constantin Film’s CEO Martin Moszkowicz is executive producing with Victor Hadida. Alex Zhang is co-executive producer. And Dylan Tarason of Constantin Film is co-producing. Alex Westmore and Colin Scully of Constantin Film are overseeing the project.
“With this movie I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences,” Roberts said in a statement.
“After a dozen games, six live action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City,” Kulzer said.
The previous six “Resident Evil” movies earned over $1.2 billion at the global box office as led by Jovovich and primarily by director Paul W.S. Anderson, and the franchise wrapped up back in 2016.
All 6 'Resident Evil' Movies, Ranked Worst to Best (Photos)
In the "Resident Evil" movies, Milla Jovovich has been fending off the zombie apocalypse for 15 years. In the real world, we've been fending off the "Resident Evil" movies for just as long. Certainly our end of the deal is more enjoyable, but one can't help but hope that the just-released "Final Chapter" makes good on its title and lets the series finally rest in peace.
6. "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004)
If we're grading on a curve here — which, with these movies, we kind of have to — then the first sequel earns kudos for expanding the Umbrella Corporation lore and including an awesomely stupid fight sequence between Alice (Jovovich) and the hulking Nemesis. But not much else.
Sony Pictures Releasing
5. "Resident Evil: Afterlife" (2010)
Sets a new standard for over-the-top ridiculousness, which is saying something: Jovovich now stars as dozens of versions of herself, as the superhuman Alice has been cloned into an army. The fourth entry offers a passably entertaining vision of a world populated by fewer and fewer humans and more and more zombies.
Sony Pictures Releasing
4. "Resident Evil: Retribution" (2012)
Taking a cue from "Aliens," the fifth installment highlights Alice's maternal side with an adoptive daughter; it also pits them both against an especially large egg-laying creature. Features some of the series' cleverest ideas (not that the competition is especially strong on that front).
Sony Pictures Releasing
3. "Resident Evil: Extinction" (2007)
Resident Evil settles into a certain groove once it moves to the post-apocalyptic part of its timeline, and this desert-set chapter is more consistent with the movies' internal logic than any other. Its last-stand vibe has been rendered moot by the three movies that have since followed, but this remains a highlight.
Sony Pictures Releasing
2. "Resident Evil" (2002)
Fifteen years later, there's something almost quaint about the original chapter: It isn't exactly good, but like much of the series it at least has a certain self-awareness; it's also the only one that seems to remember that the original video game had more in common with horror movies than action flicks.
Sony Pictures Releasing
1. "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2017)
One positive aspect of the "Resident Evil" series not being much to write home about is that it's followed the opposite trajectory of most enterprises: It's generally gotten better as it's gone along. "The Final Chapter" links up to the original film so well you'll almost believe it was the plan all along. If this really is the final chapter, it's a satisfying bookend.
Sony Pictures Releasing
1 of 7
Assuming “The Final Chapter” lives up to its name, where does it fall among its predecessors?
In the "Resident Evil" movies, Milla Jovovich has been fending off the zombie apocalypse for 15 years. In the real world, we've been fending off the "Resident Evil" movies for just as long. Certainly our end of the deal is more enjoyable, but one can't help but hope that the just-released "Final Chapter" makes good on its title and lets the series finally rest in peace.