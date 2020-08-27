Netflix formally announced its “Resident Evil” series adaptation on Thursday, revealing that “Supernatural” alum Andrew Dabb will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the series.

Based on the “Resident Evil” horror video game franchise from Capcom, the eight-episode series will center on sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, taking place across two timelines “well over a decade” apart.

Here is Netflix’s description of the series:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” Dabb said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

Bronwen Hughes will direct and executive produce the first two episodes, with Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Mary Leah Sutton also serving as executive producers on the series. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz is a producer.

The German company Constantin Film has previously found success adapting the “Resident Evil” franchise for the big screen with a six-film series starring Milla Jovovich. 2017’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and grossed $312 million at the worldwide box office.

In total, the series earned more than $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most successful movie franchise based on a video game.