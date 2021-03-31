‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Moves Back 2 Months to Thanksgiving Weekend

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” has been pushed two months from Sept. 3 to Nov. 24, Sony Pictures announced on Wednesday.

Johannes Roberts (“47 Meters Down”) is directing and writing the origin story that will travel to Raccoon City in 1998, when a zombie apocalypse spread as a result of a deadly virus and bioweapon unleashed by the Umbrella Corporation. Roberts said the new film will be based largely on the first two video games in the “Resident Evil” franchise.

The film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough.

Also Read: 'Resident Evil' Origin Story Film in the Works With Kaya Scodelario and Hannah John-Kamen to Star

Robert Kulzer, James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein are producing, while executive producers are Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida.

The film will be distributed domestically by Sony’s Screen Gems, which also released the original six films starring Milla Jovovich as based on the Capcom horror video games. The previous six “Resident Evil” movies earned over $1.2 billion at the global box office as led by Jovovich and primarily by director Paul W.S. Anderson. The franchise wrapped up back in 2016.

Currently slated for that weekend are Disney’s “Encanto” and “Gucci” starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.