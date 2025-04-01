‘The View’ Hosts Slam RFK Jr. for Fat-Shaming West Virginia Governor: Once He ‘Brings Ebola Back, We’re All Going to Be Skinny!’ | Video

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly body-shamed West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey at an event over the weekend, and on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were appalled.

Speaking at a “Make America Healthy Again” event, Kennedy admitted that the first time he met Morrissey, he told the man, “You look like you ate Governor Morrisey.” The HHS secretary then announced that he will be serving as a personal trainer to Morrisey.

“Raise your hand if you want Governor Morrisey to do a public weigh-in once a month,” Kennedy asked the crowd. “And then when he’s lost 30 pounds, I’m going to come back to the state and do a celebration and a public weigh-in with him.”

RFK JR. INSULTS WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR’S WEIGHT: #TheView co-hosts react to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. weight-shaming Gov. Patrick Morrisey at an event over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/5hR6E0yZuX — The View (@TheView) April 1, 2025

As the hosts marveled at how “mean” Kennedy was, host Joy Behar reminded the audience of Kennedy’s own past with his personal health.

“Particularly from a former heroin addict who has a brain worm,” Behar scoffed. “I mean, he should be careful, because people will start making fun of him pretty soon if they haven’t already. But you know what, soon as RFK Jr. brings Ebola back, we’re all going to be skinny!”

At that, host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to note that RFK Jr. did overcome his addiction and has been clean for years, but did not let him off the hook for his comments. “That was so mean and uncomfortable, and I don’t think the audience liked it,” she said. “This is a governor they recently elected, who’s pretty popular!”

When host Sunny Hostin questioned why Kennedy didn’t focus on actual health issues in the state, which ranks very low in terms of quality and outcomes, Sara Haines had an answer ready.

“I think it’s probably easier to focus on the governor than it is the rise in measles, whooping cough, tuberculosis, which are all these things that are happening simultaneously,” she sniped.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.