Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes to Angry Family Members for Super Bowl Ad Based on Classic JFK Commercial

Kennedy says the Super PAC aired the ad “without any involvement or approvals from my campaign”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to angry family members after a super PAC supporting the independent presidential candidate aired an ad during the Super Bowl that was a recreation of a 1960 presidential campaign spot for his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

One of Kennedy’s cousins, Bobby Shriver, condemned the advertisement on Sunday. Other family members have expressed their disapproval of the former Democrat’s decision to run as an independent candidate against incumbent Joe Biden. 

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views,” Bobby Shriver, the son of the former president’s sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver, posted on X. 

Kennedy replied on the social media platform, writing, “Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain.”

“The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff,” Kennedy added. 

Kennedy then posted a general apology to the social media platform, saying “I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain.”

“I love you all. God bless you,” the presidential candidate concluded. 

American Values confirmed to Axios that the ad cost a whopping $7 million to air during the Super Bowl.

