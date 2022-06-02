During the House Judiciary Committee meeting to discuss legislation that could stem the epidemic of mass shootings, Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline had blunt words for Matt Gaetz and other Republicans who oppose such measures: “Spare me the bulls—.”

The amusing outburst came while Cicilline had the floor during a discussion of a potential bill. Under consideration was so-called “red flag” laws, allowing authorities to take guns away from people determined to be a danger to themselves and others. Predictably, as they oppose literally every other policy proposal that could stem the gun violence, Republicans oppose such laws.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who you’ll recall is under investigation on suspicion of numerous crimes including allegedly paying a minor for sex, attempted to insert an amendment to the proposed bill declaring that “Congress disfavors the enactment of laws that authorize a court to issue an extreme risk protection order, also known as Red Flag laws, in the States because such laws trample on an individual’s due process and Second Amendment rights.”

That set Cicilline off.

The congressman complained that Republicans believe people who pose an “imminent danger to themselves and others, such as they might commit mass murder, have a constitutional right to access a firearm. And to deny them that right would, quote, ‘trample on an individual’s due process and second amendment rights.'”

“You know who didn’t have due process?” Cicilline continued. “You know who didn’t have their constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, and Sandy Hook, and Uvalde and Buffalo, and the list goes on and on.”

“So spare me the bulls— about constitutional rights.”

At this point, attempted to interrupt Cicilline asking “will the gentleman yield?”

“I will not yield, and I’m not gonna yield for my entire 5 minutes, so don’t ask again,” Cicilline responded.

Watch it here: