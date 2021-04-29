Rian Johnson’ T-Street and MRC Film Launch Low Budget Label for Emerging Artists

MRC Film and Rian Johnson’s T-Street on Thursday unveiled a new label for low to modestly budgeted films focused on emerging filmmakers.

The new venture, which is still untitled, was announced by MRC film co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman along with T-Street founders Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman. The label will be a partnership between the two companies that will focus on rising filmmakers with a singular voice and distinctive point of view. And the companies have named T-Street’s Ben LeClair to oversee the day-to-day management.

MRC Film and T-Street aim with the new label to make three to four films per year at a modest budget and with distribution flexibility, and both companies will offer hands on support to the filmmakers.

“MRC and T-Street have always had the shared value of wanting to create environments that allow artists to make creatively ambitious movies that can break out commercially. Providing this support and opportunity to filmmakers early in their career is the natural extension of this mission. We are excited to continue our partnership with T-Street and look forward to making lots of movies together,” Adler and Golfman said in a statement.

“We’ve experienced the importance of having partners like MRC who understand and protect a filmmaker’s vision, and that becomes all the more crucial when you’re navigating these waters for the first or second time. For us, this is about finding and working with great people as much as it is about making great films,” Johnson and Bergman said.

T-Street was founded by Johnson and Bergman in 2019 and is behind “Knives Out,” “The Last Jedi” and “Looper,” and they are currently producing “Three Body Problem” alongside David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo for Netflix, as well as the “Knives Out” sequel. They’re also producing “Poker Face” starring Natasha Lyonne with MRC Television for Peacock.

MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across film and television. MRC Film’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s “The Mothership” starring Halle Berry, and it recently announced three labels: Landline Pictures led by Amy Baer, with a focus on the 50+ audience; the yet-untitled female comedy driven label led by Becky Sloviter; and the unnamed romance focused label led by Elizabeth Cantillon.

T-Street is represented by CAA and attorney Stephen Clark.

