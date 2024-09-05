Rich Homie Quan, the platinum-selling rapper best known for his hit track “Type of Way,” has died at 34, TheWrap has learned.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that they were “notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar” on Thursday and that an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

The musician died in his Atlanta home on Thursday, a family member confirmed to Rolling Stone. TMZ was first to report the news, citing the Fulton County morgue, though no cause of death was given.

Rich Homie Quan (birth name Dequantes Devontay Lamar), was born on Oct. 4, 1990, in Atlanta. His name began to make headlines when he debuted his record “Type of Way” in 2013, which landed him the No. 50 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He followed that up two years later with his 2015 single, “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh), a track that boosted him up to the No. 26 spot on Billboard’s list.

He later joined Cash Money Record’s musical group Rich Gang, where he released “Lifestyle” in 2014 as a featured artist, which would go on to receive platinum status. Aside from his music career, Lamar grew up a lover of creative writing and had a successful baseball tenure at Ronald McNair Sr. High School. His skillset playing ball helped him nab a scholarship from Fort Valley State University. However, after experiencing financial hardship, he dropped out two weeks later.

Since the news of his death, several celebs have taken to social media to celebrate his life while mourning the loss.

“JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music,” rapper Boosie Badazz wrote on X.

JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA 😓 #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music 💯 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti also shared some moments from Lamar’s life to his Instagram Story on Thursday.

Playboi Carti’s Instagram Stories (@playboicarti, Instagram)

Lamar’s discography includes 15 projects, with his latest album “Coma” released in 2019. He is survived by his four sons and father Corey Lamar.