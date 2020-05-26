Richard Herd, ‘Seinfeld’ Actor, Dies at 87

Richard Herd, a character actor best known for his role as Mr. Wilhelm on “Seinfeld,” has died at the age of 87.

A representative told TheWrap that Herd died of cancer-related causes at his home in Los Angeles with his family present.

Herd recurred throughout several seasons of the sitcom as Mr. Wilhelm, supervisor to Jason Alexander’s George Costanza during his time as an employee of the New York Yankees. He appeared alongside the show’s caricature of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who was voiced by Larry David.

Herd also starred in the original “V” miniseries in 1983 as John, the leader of the alien Visitors who come to occupy Earth. He later reprised the role in the 1984 sequel “V: The Final Battle.” His other TV credits include recurring roles on “seaQuest DSV” and “Star Trek: Voyager,” as well as a series regular part on the ABC cop drama “T. J. Hooker.”

His film credits include “All the President’s Men,” “Hercules in New York,” “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden,” “F.I.S.T.,” “The China Syndrome,” “The Onion Field” and Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror-thriller “Get Out.”