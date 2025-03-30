Richard Norton, Martial Arts Trainer to the Stars, Dies at 75

Richard Norton, a martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert who trained A-list stars for action films, has died. He was 75.

Norton’s wife Judy Green shared news of his death in an Instagram post late Saturday night. “I am numb and devastated, I have no words I have lost my everything,” she wrote. “I know there is and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.”

In addition to appearing in films like “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Suicide Squad” and “ABBA: The Movie” himself, Norton’s list of high-profile clientele includes Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Charlie Hunnam, Liam Neeson and Charlize Theron, to name a few.

Director James Gunn also paid tribute to the Hollywood legend on Sunday, writing, “Richard Norton was a wonderfully talented stunt performer, stunt coordinator and actor. He was also a friend. I met Richard as the fight choreographer on ‘The Suicide Squad’; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.”

“I’d constantly grill him for tales about working on the ’90s Hong Kong movies we both loved so much, and he was always happy to oblige. Richard seemed 20 years younger than he was so I was particularly surprised to wake up this morning to hear of his passing,” he continued. “My love goes out to his entire family, all his friends and co-workers who adored him, and especially his wife Judy, who he always spoke of with even more gusto than when discussing exchanging onscreen blows with Jackie Chan. The film world will be a less vibrant place without him. Rest in Peace, friend.”

Norton was born on Jan. 6, 1950, in Australia. He began studying judo as a child and earned his black belt in karate as a teen. He embarked on a career in martial arts soon after, eventually becoming a bodyguard and martial arts trainer in Hollywood. He most recently taught Brazilian jiu-jitsu through his own school.