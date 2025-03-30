Richard Chamberlain, ‘Dr. Kildare’ Star and King of the Miniseries, Dies at 90

Richard Chamberlain, the three-time Golden Globe-winning actor known for his work on “Dr. Kildare,” “The Thorn Birds” and 1980’s “Shōgun,” has died. He was 90.

The star died from complications following a stroke late Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, TheWrap has learned.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” his partner Martin Rabbett said in a statement. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Chamberlain earned three Golden Globes across six nominations from throughout his career. He was also nominated for four Emmy Awards and appeared on Broadway and in film.

Born on March 31, 1934, in Los Angeles, Chamberlain grew up in Beverly Hills with aspirations of being an artist. After graduating from Pomona College and enlisting in the U.S. Army, he returned to L.A. to pursue acting and co-founded the theater group Company of Angels at just 23.

The actor then appeared in “Gunsmoke,” “Mr. Lucky” and “Riverboat” in the late 1950s and early ’60s before landing “Dr. Kildare,” which ran for five seasons from 1961-66 on NBC. In that time, he also appeared in feature films such as “The Secret of the Purple Reef,” “Twilight of Honor” and “Joy in the Morning.”

Chamberlain’s other notable projects include “Centennial,” “The Swarm,” “Petulia,” “Dream West,” “The Woman I Love,” “River Made to Drown In,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Portrait of a Lady,” “The Lady’s Not For Burning,” “Julius Caesar,” “Twin Peaks,” “King Solomon’s Mines” and “Lost City of Gold,” as well as the 1970s “Three Musketeers” trilogy, among many others.

On stage, he performed in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Sound of Music,” and even had a Top 10 hit singing the “Dr. Kildare” theme song, “Three Stars Will Shine Tonight.”

He is survived by producer Rabbett, his life-long partner and best friend.



