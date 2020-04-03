‘Ant-Man 3': ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Jeff Loveness to Pen Marvel Sequel

“Rick and Morty” writer and co-producer Jeff Loveness has been hired to write”Ant-Man 3” for Marvel Studios, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Peyton Reed will return to direct the third installment of the franchise. The franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas. Reed directed 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Plot details are being kept under wraps in the Quantum Realm.

The third film in the franchise doesn’t have a release date and it is unclear when the third installment is supposed to shoot. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is shifting as part of Disney’s reshuffle of its release slate due to the complications from the coronavirus, starting with “Black Widow” now taking the slot of “Eternals” on November 6, Disney announced Friday.

Disney has another untitled Marvel film slated for release in October 2022 and four unspecified movies for 2023.

Taking place in between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” the previous film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as he goes into house arrest after assisting Captain America during the events of “Civil War.” All the reluctant hero wants to do is take care of his daughter, but is forced to suit up again after a mysterious villain named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) steals technology belonging to the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer and Tip “T.I.” Harris also star. The sequel grossed $622.6 million worldwide.

Known for writing comedy, Loveness broke out on late night television and wrote for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for several seasons. Additionally, Loveness has written for the Oscars, the Emmys, and White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He also wrote the upcoming TBS series, “Miracle Workers” and has also worked for Marvel on the publishing side writing comics featuring Nova, Groot, and Captain America amongst others.

Loveness is repped by LBI Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

