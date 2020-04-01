‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Gets New Trailer Featuring ‘Unnecessarily Badass Suit-Up’ (Video)

“Rick and Morty” are back with another April Fools Day gift for fans.

Adult Swim released a new trailer and premiere date of May 3 for the second half of Season 4 on Wednesday, featuring new adventures and “unnecessarily badass” suits of armor. “This is what you’ve been waiting for,” the narrator of the clip reminds fans, in cast anyone’s forgotten in the five months since the first half of the season aired.

April Fools Day has become something of an anniversary for Adult Swim and “Rick and Morty” fans. Back in 2017, Adult Swim surprise-released the first episode of Season 3 on April 1 as part of the network’s annual April Fools prank. The episode, titled “The Rickshank Redemption,” aired on the network every half hour for four hours.

This year, as part of the network’s celebration of the April holiday, Adult Swim also announced a ton of other series, including the return of “The Shivering Truth” and the new animated series “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales,” both of which will debut on May 10. Michael Cusack’s “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” will debut later this summer alongside the returns of “Dream Corp LLC,” “Robot Chicken,” “Tender Touches,” and “12 Oz. Mouse.”

“Rick and Morty,” created by “Community’s” Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, was picked up by Adult Swim for 70 more episodes back in 2018. The first five of those episodes aired in November, with the five remaining episodes of Season 4 now set to air in May.

Fans of the show have grown accustomed to waiting long periods between new episodes, with the show going nearly two years between Seasons 2 and 3. The gap between the end of Season 3 in July 2017 and the start of Season 4 was the show’s longest break yet. In an attempt to help tide fans over during the break between new episodes, Adult Swim released a samurai-themed “Rick and Morty” short last week.