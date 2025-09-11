Ricky Gervais Sets Netflix Return With Adult Animated Comedy ‘Alley Cats’

Ricky Gervais has lined up his next Netflix project.

The actor, comedian and writer has partnered with the streamer on the new adult animated series “Alley Cats.” Created by Gervais, the six-episode show is described as a “slacker sitcom” that follows the adventures and struggles of a group of feral British cats from all walks of life who gather together to keep each other company. It is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2026.

In addition to creating and directing “Alley Cats,” Gervais is also one of its stars. “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is.” Gervais teased. “So quite a stretch.”

The rest of the “Alley Cats” voice cast includes Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, David Earl, Andrew Brooke, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way. The series is co-directed by Elliot Dear and the animation is provided by the U.K.-based studio Blink Industries, whose past projects include “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” “Waiting for Gumball” and “Blind Love on First Date Island.”

Gervais is onboard as an executive producer for the series, as is Steven Hamilton Shaw of Shush Creative.

“Alley Cats” marks the first TV series Gervais has created and starred in since the Netflix dramedy “After Life,” which wrapped up its three-season run in Jan. 2022. His past TV creations also include the Emmy-winning “Extras,” the oft-forgotten dramedy “Derek” and the original British iteration of “The Office.”

The new series will be a return to adult animation for Gervais as well, who previously co-created “The Ricky Gervais Show,” an animated version of the comedy radio show of the same name starring Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington. That series was produced and broadcast by HBO and the U.K.’s Channel 4, and it released 39 episodes between Feb. 2010 and July 2012.