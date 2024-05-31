“The Peanut Butter Falcon” filmmakers Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson have been tapped to to adapt and direct a remake of Danish action comedy “Riders of Justice” for Lionsgate, the studio announced Friday.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” filmmaker Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen are producing via their 21 Laps banner (“Arrival,” “The Adam Project,” “Stranger Things”).

The original 2020 Danish film starred Mads Mikkelsen and was directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, who cowrote the story with Nik Arcel. The film was a critical and fan favorite hit due to its original tone and offbeat action.

The original “Riders of Justice” followed a recently deployed soldier who returns home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a team of statistics experts investigating what happened claim foul play, the soldier embarks on a revenge-fueled mission, along with this eclectic group, to find those responsible.

Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Anders Kjaeurhauge from the original film are executive producing. James Myers is overseeing for Lionsgate.

Schwartz and Nilson most recently directed the feature film “Los Frikis,” which received the top jury prize at the Miami Film Festival. Their previous film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” received rave reviews and became the highest-grossing independent film of 2019. Among its many honors, the film received the Audience Award at SXSW, a nomination from the DGA for Achievement in First-Time Feature Film and was listed among the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Independent Films.

Lionsgate and 21 Laps are also collaborators on the upcoming film “Never Let Go,” starring and executive produced by Halle Berry and directed by Alexandre Aja. It’s slated for release Sept. 27.

Schwartz and Nilson are repped by WME, Range Media Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.