Ridley Scott in Talks to Direct Paramount’s Bee Gees Biopic

Sir Ridley Scott is in negotiations to direct and produce Paramount Pictures’ untitled Bee Gees film, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

John Logan (“Gladiator”) is writing the script for the film. It will follow the life and career of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb — following their first No. 1 hit “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” the band went on to write and perform hundreds of songs, and also worked on the soundtrack for 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever.

The Bee Gees were also the subject of HBO documentary titled “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” directed by Frank Marshall. Barry Gibb is the only surviving member of the band — Maurice died in 2003 and Robin died in 2012.

Originally from Australia, the vocal talents of the Gibb brothers – Barry, Robin, and Maurice – were already evident in the late 50s. Though they started with folksy harmonies, their infectious melodies and Barry’s signature falsetto struck a chord with audiences in the mid-to-late 1970s when they penned the bulk of the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever.”

Those disco megahits translated into over 200 million records sold, and made the Bee Gees global superstars. However, their strong association with the disco genre led them to unexpectedly experience a fan backlash later on when public enthusiasm for disco’s style waned. Even still, with decades of evolving musical creativity to their name, the Bee Gees have certainly cemented their reputation as one of pop music’s most adaptable and best-selling acts.

Scott will produce alongside Graham King for GK Films, Stacey Snider, and Michael Pruss for Scott Free. Barry Gibb is executive producing.

Paramount Pictures is distributing the film worldwide with Amblin and SISTER having the right to co-finance.

Scott is repped by WME.

Deadline first reported the news