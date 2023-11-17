Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Sets December Theatrical Release in China

The Apple TV+ film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor

napoleon-joaquin-phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix in "Napoleon" (Photo by Apple TV+/Sony)

Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” will have an opportunity to conquer more than just western movie theaters. Apple TV+ announced Thursday night that the historical epic will debut in Chinese theaters on Dec. 1.

That’s just under two weeks after November 22 release of “Napoleon” in U.S. theaters.

Written by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix in a story charting the general’s history changing career — from his unlikely rise to power amid the chaotic post-revolutionary period in France, to his rein as emperor when he was hailed as a hero by his supporters and viewed as the terror of Europe by everyone else, to his downfall — alongside his tumultuous personal life. Vanessa Kirby co-stars as Napoleon’s first wife Josephine.

“Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix. Executive producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and Michael Pruss.

This film is rated R for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language

