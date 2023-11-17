‘Hunger Games’ Leads Slew of Box Office Newcomers That Will Likely Bury ‘The Marvels’

“Trolls 3,” “Next Goal Wins” and “Thanksgiving” are also among the films that will compete with the tepidly received MCU film

It was bad enough for “The Marvels” to suffer a Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise low $46.1 million opening amidst fan reception that was mildly positive at best. It’s likely to get worse this weekend as a slew of pre-Thanksgiving newcomers, led by the return of “The Hunger Games,” will peel away much of the lingering interest in the new Marvel film among casual moviegoers.

Likely to take No.1 will be Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel to the YA novel series that Lionsgate turned into four films in the early 2010s that still remain the highest-grossing in studio history.

