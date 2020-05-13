Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions Signs First-Look Deal at Apple

Director Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions banner has signed a first-look television deal with Apple, TheWrap has learned.

In what is said to have been a competitive bidding situation, the tech company has signed a multi-year deal to have Scott’s production company develop new television projects for its streaming service, Apple TV+.

Scott will serve as executive producer on the projects the company develops alongside David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.

Also Read: Sofia Coppola to Adapt Edith Wharton's 'Custom of the Country' for Apple

Scott Free has produced a number of successful television series, including CBS’s “The Good Wife” as well as its streaming spinoff “The Good Fight,” Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” and AMC’s “The Terror.” As a director, Scott himself has helmed films including “Top Gun,” “Gladiator” and “The Martian,” as well as Apple’s famed “1984” Super Bowl spot promoting its first Macintosh computer.

The company previously had a longtime overall agreement at CBS Television Studios.