‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 by HBO

The “Righteous Gemstones” will be back.

HBO confirmed it has picked up a third season of the show starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” says Gravitt. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

Season 2 of the show premiered Jan. 9, and it will concluded Feb. 27.

McBride is the creator, writer and executive producer of the series, which “tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work,” per an HBO logline.

Season 2 finds the family “threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.”

Jody Hill and David Gordon Green are also executive producers and serve as directors. John Carcieri is also an executive producer, as well as Jeff Fradley and Brandon James. The series is co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson and produced by David Brightbill. Consulting producers are Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.