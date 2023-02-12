Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Halftime Show

Rihanna rubbing her belly during her halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday had fans wondering: Is she pregnant again?

After the resulting speculation got the word “pregnant” trending on Twitter, reps for the Grammy winner confirmed to several outlets that the superstar is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

She gave birth to their first child in May 2022.

During her show, Rihanna wore a loose-fitting red jumpsuit with room to spare around her belly. She performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Diamonds,” “Rude Boy,” and “We Found Love.”

Rihanna received her first Oscar nomination this year for her song “Lift Me Up,” which plays at the end of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The awards ceremony will be held Sunday, March 12.

For the record, it’s been 12 years since Beyoncé revealed her baby bump at the Video Music Awards.