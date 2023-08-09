“Daisy Jones and the Six” star Riley Keough temporarily shut down the set of “Under the Silver Lake” after she ate a granola bar with peanuts in it before filming a kissing scene with co-star Andrew Garfield, who is allergic to peanuts.

Keough hadn’t known about Garfield’s allergy, but a meticulous makeup artist caught the detail before it led to serious health complications, had the pair gone through with filming the scene.

“It was actually very stressful,” Keough said in a Vanity Fair video. “I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?’ And I was like, ‘I think. I don’t know.’ She ran away and got a producer who was a friend of mine.”

Keough and Garfield starred in the A24 film, released in 2018, directed by David Robert Mitchell (“It Follows”) about an aloof young man (Garfield) who uncovers some mysterious events in Los Angeles as he tries to track down his missing neighbor (Keough).

“The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down,’” Keough continued. “It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh f–k, that’s crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea.”

“Under the Silver Lake” premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with a delayed release in 2019. The stalled debut eventually lead to the film rising in popularity as viewers speculated on the Hollywood setting and if any of the conspiracies investigated by Garfield’s character could be real.

