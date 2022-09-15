The expansive world of Middle-earth (and beyond) is now gracing the small screen with Amazon Prime Video’s epic “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but with this being a streaming series, fans may be wondering exactly when they can watch new episodes of the show.

“The Rings of Power” is set thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” in a time of relative peace for J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world. But evil lurks on the horizon as the resurgence of Sauron (this time a physical being instead of just a giant eyeball) looms and only few – including the elf warrior Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) – believe the threat of danger is real.

Elves, dwarves, humans and even Harfoots (which are kinda like hobbits) abound in a planned five-season story based on the histories and backstories that Tolkien wrote and threaded throughout his works.

So when do new episodes of “The Rings of Power” come out, and when is the season finale? All your burning questions answered below.

What Day and Time Do New “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episodes Come Out?

It depends on which coast you’re on! New episodes drop every Thursday at 9 p.m. PT or Friday at 12 a.m. ET, if you’re on the east coast.

So “The Rings of Power” Episode 4, titled “The Great Wave,” will be released on Thursday, Sept. 16/Friday, Sept. 17.

Is “The Rings of Power” Streaming Online?

Yes, the only way to watch “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is on Amazon Prime Video streaming. It’s not on TV in any form. But Prime Video has spared no expense in presenting these episodes in the highest-resolution possible – each episode is streaming in UHD and High Dynamic Range for compatible devices.

How Many Episodes Are in “The Rings of Power” Season 1?

Prime Video

There are eight episodes in total in the first season of “The Rings of Power” and they will be released on the following dates.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 1 – Now Streaming

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 2 – Now Streaming

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 3 – Now Streaming

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4 – Sept. 16

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 5 – Sept. 23

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 6 – Sept. 30

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 7 – Oct. 7

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 8 – Oct. 14 (Season Finale)

Has “The Rings of Power” Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, in fact, production on “The Rings of Power” Season 2 is set to begin in the UK in October 2022, shifting filming from New Zealand where Season 1 was filmed. Amazon and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have mapped out a five-season plan for the series, so if all goes well, there will be many more seasons ahead.

What Is “The Rings of Power” About?

Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.