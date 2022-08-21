Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime.



The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand, with Cinemark hosting the American screenings exclusively for members of its Movie Rewards program. Members of the program can access tickets on a first-come first-serve basis this Monday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, with recipients also receiving a $10 concessions voucher.

“The Rings of Power” is the centerpiece of a years-long effort by Amazon Studios to move away from focus on independent, prestige titles like “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Big Sick” and towards more mainstream fare.



While this pivot has already yielded success with shows like Eric Kripke’s dark superhero satire “The Boys,” “The Rings of Power” is by far Amazon’s biggest bet with a reported production budget of $465 million for the eight-episode first season, which after inflation adjustment is still higher than the budget for Peter Jackson’s entire “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.



After the first two episodes premiere on Sept. 2, the show will release one new episode weekly.