Riz Ahmed Was Straight-Up Husband Goals on the Oscars Red Carpet

Riz Ahmed has played countless roles on screen, but on Oscar night, he just about earned an award for his role as husband. Because, while most people were looking at him on the red carpet, he was looking out for his new wife — and her hair.

In January, Ahmed revealed that he had married New York Times best-selling author Fatima Farheen Mirza “not very long ago.” The actor made the announcement during an appearance on the “Grounded with Louis Theroux” podcast. “I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much,” he said.

Together, Ahmed and Mirza walked the red carpet on Sunday night, where Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Sound of Metal.” While walking, Ahmed took a moment to pause the photographers so he could help his wife make sure her hair was laying nicely. Luckily, Ahmed’s devotion to his wife was captured in GIF form.

Naturally, the Internet exploded over the affectionate gesture, swooning for Ahmed and envying Mirza. “Mind your business if you see me watching this clip on a loop for the next three days,” one person tweeted.

Even the hair care brand TRESemme was impressed, tweeting “Get you a man who fixes your hair on the red carpet.”

