RJ Cutler Docuseries ‘Dear…’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up R.J. Cutler’s docuseries “Dear…” for a second season, the streamer announced Friday.
The 10-episode season will pay tribute to stars including “How to Get Away with Murder” star Viola Davis, singer and actress Selena Gomez, “Pose” star Billy Porter, fashion icon Andre Leon Talley and “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh. See the full list of subjects below.
Originally conceived as an adaptation of the company’s “Dear Apple” ads, “Dear…” is described as “an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.” Previous subjects included Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Yara Shahidi.
The renewal continues Cutler’s relationship with Apple following the debut of his Billie Eilish documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” last week.
Cutler is executive producer on the series from Matador Content alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson.
Here is the full list of subjects for Season 2:
- Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis
- Multi-Platinum Recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez
- Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times Best-Selling author, and activist Jane Fonda
- Academy and Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay
- Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter
- Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley
- Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award nominated actress Sandra Oh
- Renowned Waterman Laird Hamilton
- The NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer & Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar