RJ Cutler Docuseries ‘Dear…’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up R.J. Cutler’s docuseries “Dear…” for a second season, the streamer announced Friday.

The 10-episode season will pay tribute to stars including “How to Get Away with Murder” star Viola Davis, singer and actress Selena Gomez, “Pose” star Billy Porter, fashion icon Andre Leon Talley and “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh. See the full list of subjects below.

Originally conceived as an adaptation of the company’s “Dear Apple” ads, “Dear…” is described as “an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.” Previous subjects included Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Yara Shahidi.

The renewal continues Cutler’s relationship with Apple following the debut of his Billie Eilish documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” last week.

Cutler is executive producer on the series from Matador Content alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson.

Here is the full list of subjects for Season 2: