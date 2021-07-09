RNC Dragged for Botching Weird Gotcha Attempt Over Biden’s Signature

The RNC’s latest attempt to “own the libs” was thwarted on Twitter Friday… by the RNC, who utterly botched an attempt to an insult against Joe Biden by failing both basic math and spatial cognition. And yes, it’s as stupid and trivial as it sounds.

President Biden signed an executive order aimed at reining in Big Tech on Friday, but RNC Research, an arm of the Republican National Committee tasked with “exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” according to their Twitter bio, zeroed in on a different element of the signing, an offhand remark from the president about the signature itself.

“Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama’s signature is shorter than his,” RNC Research’s tweet reads, “Obama’s is 3 letters longer.”

Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama’s signature is shorter than his.



Obama’s is 3 letters longer. pic.twitter.com/nvxInqFr5Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2021

The official GOP account even quoted the video asking, “Does Biden know how many letters are in his name?”

Does Biden know how many letters are in his name? https://t.co/meTf90HiG1 — GOP (@GOP) July 9, 2021

The RNC thought it was pointing out a blunder from Biden but many people very quickly pointed out why this is one of the dumbest possible flexes: Joe Biden wasn’t born “Joe,” he was born “Joseph R. Biden Jr.” And that’s how he signed his name. And guess what: Both of those have more letters than Barack Obama.

Nice to see the RNC is up to its usual standards when it comes to honesty.



J-O-S-E-P-H-R-B-I-D-E-N-J-R

B-A-R-A-C-K-O-B-A-M-A — Dave Hogg ✨ (@stareagle) July 9, 2021

Others called attention to the fallacy of the tweet itself, which first uses signature length as a metric (when signatures can be any size regardless of name) and then switches to number of letters.

Do you know the difference between the number of letters in a signature and the length of a signature? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2021

But also, others correctly pointed out that this is just the dumbest sounding insult that definitely isn’t the sick burn the RNC seems to think it was. And even people at the White House got in on the dunking.

This tweet from @GOP and @RNCResearch is wrong.



Biden sometime signs his name “Joseph R. Biden Jr.” The WH says he did that today (pic of a different time below).



A White House aide quips: “I adore that that’s the best they’ve got.” https://t.co/cdVkG8VZr0 pic.twitter.com/XquXacZiBM — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 9, 2021

Anyway, check out the rest of the responses here, which range from sarcastic to dumbfounded.

The RNC Research team is either a bunch of third graders or a bunch of adults with the aptitude of third graders — matt schaar 💉 (@mattschaar) July 9, 2021

Oh shit gottem, this is it, you’ve found the scandal that’ll take down the Biden presidency — Paul Tree (@PaulTree10) July 9, 2021

The state of GOP research staff in Trump’s Republican Party. Lowest common denominator own the libs drivel. Thank goodness whatever talent that once existed has headed for the exits. https://t.co/rUO3i7TXWU — Max Steele (@maxasteele) July 9, 2021

Well shit you got him https://t.co/jUBindSNUv — Molestun (@MolesonVEVO) July 9, 2021

Aside from the fact that (a) Joe signs as "Joseph R. Biden Jr" and (b) the length of a signature is only partially related to the number of letters in it, you've cracked the case wide open, you absolute clown show. https://t.co/xqNYZ8MtSz — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) July 9, 2021