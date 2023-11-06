Rob Lowe’s new Fox competition show, “The Floor,” has set a January premiere date, the network announced Monday.

The new series from reality producer John de Mol, who is behind unscripted broadcast hits CBS’ “Big Brother” and NBC’s “The Voice,” will launch Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor serves as a host and producer on the physical quiz show, which puts 81 game players on the line for a grand prize.

The official logline is as follows: “‘The Floor’ is a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize.”

After the first challenger is chosen at random, the contestant picks an opponent from their neighboring contestants; they then go head-to-head with in a quiz duel. The winner of the quiz absorbs their opponent’s square, prompting the loser to exit the game. With the goal of gaining full control of the board, the winner must choose whether they would like to continue battling for more squares or whether they will pass the quiz baton to the next contestant.

Hailing from Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage, de Mol serves as an executive producer for “The Floor” alongside Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, Wes Dening, Sean O’Riordan and Shane Byrne. Lowe serves as a producer while Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner.

Talpa created and owns the format for “The Floor,” which has been sold in seven countries, including the U.S. market through Fox.

“The Floor” marks another Fox collaboration for Lowe, who currently stars in and produces “911: Lone Star.” The procedural was renewed for a fifth season at the network.

You can watch the first look at the new unscripted show above.

