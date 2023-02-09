Rob Paine, Rickey Minor Return to the Oscars Telecast Production Team

The production team for the 95th Academy Awards telecast is coming together. On Thursday, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced more people who will be joining them on March 12 at the Dolby Theater. Some were returning members of the team, others telecast newcomers.

Among the veterans is Emmy winner Rob Paine, who is back for his 28th show, in a new role as co-executive producer. He’ll be joined by fellow Emmy winner Raj Kapoor, who returns for a sixth round, this year as producer, and Taryn Hurd, hitting her tenth consecutive year as talent producer.

Producer Sarah Levine Hall is part of the Oscars team for the first time, as are Erin Irwin and Jennifer Sharron, both Emmy nominees and executive producers on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

On the writing team, Emmy- and WGA-winning Dave Boone is back for his thirteenth Oscar rodeo, joined by Agathe Panaretos in her third round and Nefetari Spencer, joining for the first time.

Emmy-winning music director Rickey Minor is also a familiar name: He last played that role on the telecast in 2020. He’ll be working on the cues with 18-time Emmy winning lighting designer Robert Dickinson, back for his 34th Oscars show.

The 95th Oscars will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.