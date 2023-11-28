Rob Reiner to Direct ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Sequel Next February

Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks are slated to cameo alongside the famed mock rock band

Three men in a band perform onstage in a scene that looks to be from the '60s or '70s, with several women dancing behind them and a drummer in the back.
A scene from "This Is Spinal Tap" (Photo by Embassy Pictures Corporation/Getty Images)

Four decades after first delighting audiences with 1984’s revered mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap,” director Rob Reiner is preparing to revisit the film’s mythical rockers once more. Production on a sequel featuring the infamous band at the center of Reiner’s cult classic comedy is scheduled to commence this coming February.

In addition to the fictional metalheads, the “Spinal Tap” follow up will feature appearances from real-world musical icons. Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks are all slated to make cameos alongside the mock rock band in the highly-anticipated sequel, according to Reiner’s comments on the “RHLSTP with Richard Herring” podcast (“Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast”).

Reprising their iconic fake rocker roles will be Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer as the core Spinal Tap trio, while Reiner is back portraying documentarian Marty DiBergi. Plans for the sequel are to emulate the revered Martin Scorsese concert documentary “The Last Waltz,” which captured pioneering group The Band’s final tour performance.

“When it was announced that Spinal Tap would reunite for one final concert, Marty DiBergi saw this as a chance to make things right with the band who viewed ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ as a hatchet job. So he left his position as visiting adjunct teacher’s assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts in pursuit of film history,” Reiner said in a previous statement.

While full plot details remain under wraps, the “Spinal Tap” sequel will follow the mockumentary format showing where the fictional British rockers are today as aging musicians.

Frank Marshall will produce and Castle Rock will finance with Matthew George, Jonathan Fuhrman and Hernan Narea serving as executive producers on Castle Rock’s behalf.

This is Spinal Tap
