Robbie Shakespeare, one half of reggae outfit Sly & Robbie, has died at 68.

Guillaume Bougard, Shakespeare’s manager and producer, confirmed to CNN that the bassist died in Miami. He died following complications related to kidney and liver transplants he underwent in 2020.

The bassist’s death was announced by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, on Wednesday.

“Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be sorely missed,” Grange wrote in a statement.

The bassist was nominated for Grammys 13 times across his career, winning twice — once for Best Reggae Recording in 1994 for “Anthem,” by Black Uhuru (Shakespeare was one of the album’s producers), and another in 1998 for the Sly & Robbie album “Friends,” which took home the Best Reggae album.