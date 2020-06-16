Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway Join Cate Blanchett in ‘Armageddon Time’

Oscar Isaac and Donald Sutherland also join Cannes package

| June 16, 2020 @ 12:34 PM Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 12:39 PM
Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland and Anne Hathaway are joining Cate Blanchett in the period drama “Armageddon Time,” which James Gray is directing for RT Features.

The film will be introduced to buyers at the virtual Cannes film market. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s domestic distribution rights and Wild Bunch International is handling international sales.

Gray wrote the script as well, and he is reteaming with RT Features following their collaboration on “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira will produce, with RT’s Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez executive producing.

The story will draw on Gray’s own childhood memories, and will tell a coming-of-age story that explores friendship and loyalty while America is poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

RT Features’ credits include Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” and Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network.”

De Niro, Sutherland, Hathaway, Blanchett, Gray, and RT Features are represented by CAA.  Hathaway is also represented by Management 360.  Isaac is represented by WME and Inspire Entertainment.

