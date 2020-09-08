Robert De Niro, Machine Gun Kelly, John Malkovich to Star in Thriller ‘Wash Me in the River’

Robert De Niro, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker and John Malkovich are set to star in an action thriller called “Wash Me In The River” that hopes to begin production in November, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Randall Emmett is directing and producing the film that tells the story of an opioid addict who is out for revenge against the dealers that sold him drugs that caused the death of his fiancée, all while two cops are hot on his tail.

Emmett, a producer who recently paired with De Niro on “The Irishman,” is currently finishing up his directorial debut “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and is hoping to begin production on “Wash Me In The River” on November 9. Adam Taylor Baker wrote the script.

Additional casting is underway on “Wash Me In The River,” and rapper Quavo of the group Migos is also in talks to join the cast.

Emmett will also produce along with his partner at Emmett/Furla George Furla, as will Tim Sullivan. The executive producers on “Wash Me In the River” are Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo and Lydia Hull.

De Niro is represented by CAA. Baker is represented by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka, and Malkovich is represented by WME.

Deadline first reported the news of the project.