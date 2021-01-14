Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock and Anya Taylor-Joy have joined the ever-growing cast of David O. Russell’s untitled film at New Regency, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Other actors joining the cast are Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola. On Wednesday, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana joined the cast.

The already stacked ensemble includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan and John David Washington.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but the film is based on an original idea from Russell, who is writing, directing and producing. It was previously reported that the film would be about the unlikely relationship between a doctor and a lawyer.

New Regency’s Arnon Milchan is producing the film along with Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.

This is Russell’s first film since 2015’s “Joy,” which starred Jennifer Lawrence. His other credits include “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Fighter.” Bale and Russell previously worked together in “American Hustle” and “The Fighter.”

Deadline first reported the news.