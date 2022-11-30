Robert De Niro to Star on Netflix Political Thriller ‘Zero Day’

Robert De Niro has signed on to star on new Netflix limited series, “Zero Day,” an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

The project comes from the minds of “Narcos” executive producer, writer and showrunner Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News and “Jackie” screenwriter.

There are currently no exact details on the limited series’ plot. However, the show is set to center around political themes, with De Niro set to play a former U.S. president. The project comes as part of an overall deal, Newman and his production company — Grand Electric production — have with Netflix.

Coming off David O’Russell’s “Amsterdam,” De Niro is back on set with “Zero Day” as the first regular television series for the veteran actor. While the platform will be new ground, the genre for De Niro won’t be fresh water. The actor started in the 2005 film “Hide and Seek,” next to Dakota Fanning, in which he played a disturbed psychologist who moved his daughter from New York to the country following his wife’s suicide.

De Niro is represented by CAA, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and RMG. As for Newman, this will be his fourth project with the streaming giant. He will serve as executive producer on an upcoming Netflix series called “Griselda, which stars Sofia Vergara. “Zero Day” will be the first series writing credit for Oppenheim, who has stood as the president of NBC News since 2017. However, producing resume includes “The Today Show.” He wrote for feature films “Jackie” and co-wrote “Allegiant” and “The Maze.”