Robert De Niro Insists Trump Will Seek a 3rd Term: ‘He Is Not Going to Leave the White House’ | Video

Protests such as the nationwide No Kings protests that broke out across the United States this weekend are essential in this moment because Donald Trump “is not going to leave the White House” on his own, Robert De Niro said on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

The actor noted he’s “very happy” to see how the protest movement against the Trump administration has grown this year “because that’s — we need much more of it going forward, because that’s the only thing that people are going to, the politicians are going to recognize … either face the wrath of Trump or the wrath of the people.”

It’s also important to continue to demonstrate, he added. “We can’t let up, cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. “

Elsewhere in the interview, De Niro compared Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller to Joseph Goebbels, head propagandist for Hitler’s Nazi Party.

Trump “will not want to leave,” the actor reiterated. “He set it up with his, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet. Stephen Miller, he’s a Nazi. Yes, he is. And he’s Jewish, and he should be ashamed of himself.”

Watch the interview with Robert De Niro in the video above.