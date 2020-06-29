Robert De Niro’s ‘The War With Grandpa’ Gets Fall Release From 101 Studios

101 Studios has picked up the domestic rights to release “The War With Grandpa,” the family comedy starring Robert De Niro, this fall, the studio announced Monday.

“The War With Grandpa” stars De Niro alongside Oakes Fegley in a film from director Tim Hill (“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”), and it will open theatrically on September 18, 2020.

The movie is based on Robert Kimmel Smith’s popular children’s fiction novel of the same, name, and it’s the story of a grandfather and grandson who were once close but come to butt heads once grandpa moves in and has to share a bedroom with his grandson. The boy will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks in order to drive his grandpa out, only for his grandfather to respond in all out war.

Also Read: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway Join Cate Blanchett in 'Armageddon Time'

Also starring alongside De Niro and Fegley are Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Laura Marano, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour. “The War With Grandpa” was written by Matt Ember and Tom Astle and features the original song “Point of War” by cast member Laura Marano.

101 Studios will release the movie in partnership with financier Brookdale Studios. “The War With Grandpa” was produced and financed by Marro Media Company. Ingenious and Joe Gelchion of Tri-G provided additional financing and serve as the picture’s executive producers.

“The War With Grandpa is a labor of love because the book was read and pitched to me by my then eight year old son, Tre. This film is a true family affair,” Rosa Peart, producer and co-founder of Marro Media Company said in a statement. “We wanted to make a film where everyone of all ages can watch and enjoy. We are very excited to introduce the next generation of kids to a once in a generation actor… Mr. De Niro.

Also Read: Sports Illustrated to Develop and Produce Film and TV Content With 101 Studios

“Brookdale is thrilled that our inaugural release is ‘The War with Grandpa,'” Marvin Peart, CEO of Brookdale Studios said in a statement. “With laughs from start to finish and a remarkable cast led by Robert De Niro, this film is the ultimate family film that we can’t wait for audiences everywhere to see.”

“As theaters are coming back online, we are very excited to release a film that the whole family can attend,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said in a statement. “In fact, what drew us in most to the project is the universal family themes. The film chronicles the always tumultuous, but loving family dynamics–themes that will resonate with everyone.”

The deal for Marro and Brookdale Studios was handled by Schuyler Moore of Greenberg Glusker. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin handled the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.