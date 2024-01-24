After more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark/Iron Man, filming “Oppenheimer” was definitely an adjustment for Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the actor joked Wednesday that the experience was actually “a wonderfully rude awakening.”

Following his Oscar nomination for his lead role in “Oppenheimer” — his third Oscar nomination ever — Downey stopped by “The View” to discuss his time on the film, as well as his new book “Cool Food.” While there, the actor praised the fact that “movies are back” and “things are kind of something like normal” after the strike, and he regaled the ladies with stories of his time on set.

When host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Downey about Christopher Nolan’s known “quirks” on set, the actor was only too eager to share.

“Having come out of the Marvel world, which I adore and hold close to my heart, having no set chairs, not a lot of craft service, and bathroom breaks being very scarce, it was a wonderfully rude awakening,” Downey said coyly.

The comment earned laughter from the table, as Downey then described what it was like working with his “Oppenhomies.” When Farah Griffin asked what the last thing the cast texted about was, Downey admitted it was the Oscar nominations.

“I couldn’t believe that it was Emily Blunt’s first Oscar nomination,” he said. “And it’s just incredible, and so — and again, we’re all just folks, so I think she was like, dropping her kids off at school, and I think [John] Krasinski was on the phone and he pulled her away from some other parent to let her know. It’s a real big deal! We became really close during the shoot.”

