Robert Downey Jr-Produced ‘Sweet Tooth’ Series Gets Trailer, Premiere Date at Netflix (Video)

Netflix has released the first trailer for its series adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s “Sweet Tooth” comics series.

The eight-episode drama centers on a “hybrid deer-boy” played by “Beautiful Boy” alum Christina Convery who forms an unlikely bond with a wandering loner (Will Forte). Together, they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home.

Josh Brolin narrates the series, which is set to debut on June 4. Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez and Neil Sandilands also star.

The adaptation hails from Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television and was filmed in New Zealand. Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz are executive producers, writers and co-showrunners on “Sweet Tooth,” with Mickle also directing. “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. executive produces the show along with Team Downey’s Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell. Linda Moran also serves as executive producer.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale,” said Mickle. “Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Added Schwartz, “Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it. When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future.”