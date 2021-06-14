Robert Durst’s murder trial resumed on Monday, following the multimillionaire real estate heir’s hospitalization last week, with two of Susan Berman’s friends testifying about conversations they had with the victim.

During Monday’s hearing, jurors heard recorded testimony from Hollywood producer Lynda Obst. She testified that Berman told her she made a call to Albert Einstein College of Medicine, on behalf of Durst, in which she passed herself off as Kathie Durst.

Another friend, Susan Harmon, recounted in testimony Monday about a phone call she had with Berman.

“She said that her friend Bobby had had a fight with his wife. She didn’t know what she was going to do,” Harmon said. “He’d had a fight, there was an accident on the stairs and that she had to do something.”

The prosecution is attempting to establish the motive Durst had for allegedly killing Berman — that she had helped him cover up the disappearance of his wife, Kathie.

Durst was unable to dress himself and instead was draped in a blanket to cover up his catheter and prison jumpsuit. Durst, who is on trial for allegedly killing Susan Berman in 2000, normally wears regular clothing to court, so as not to influence the jury. But his attorney said that Durst is unable to stand up and dress himself. Durst suffered from a urinary tract infection resulting from bladder cancer.

At one point on Monday, Robert Durst held up the catheter for everyone to see.

Robert Durst has pleaded not guilty to the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. His trial first began on March 4 but was soon postponed several times due to the pandemic.

He was arrested in March 2015 by FBI agents in New Orleans, one day before the finale of HBO’s “The Jinx,” which chronicled Durst’s life and the death of three people close to him — Berman, his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, and a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Durst was acquitted of murder in Texas after he said he killed and dismembered his neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense in September 2001. He is also suspected of killing McCormack, who disappeared in New York in 1982 — however, Durst was never charged.