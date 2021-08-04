Watch Robert Durst Take the Witness Stand Live in His Murder Trial Wednesday (Video)

Robert Durst — the multimillionaire real estate heir and subject of the HBO crime documentary “The Jinx” who is accused of killing his close friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 — is expected to take the witness stand in his defense on Wednesday. The testimony will be streamed live on CourtTV.com.

When the trial continues Wednesday, attorneys will question defense memory expert Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, with Durst expected to be the next witness. His testimony could last several days, and Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Lewin is expected to cross-examine the real estate tycoon.

Durst has pled not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.

Berman was murdered in her Beverly Hills home, hours before she was to going to talk to investigators about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst in 1982. Durst was a suspect in the investigation and prosecutors allege that he had confided in Berman that he had killed Kathleen, and that she helped him cover it up.

This case has garnered more attention, as Durst is the subject of the HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” In the last scene – not realizing that his mic was still on – Durst was recorded saying, “There it is. You’re caught… What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

This trial was suspended in March 2020, just a few days into the witness testimony, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to continue in July, but was postponed again until 2021.

This trial also marks the second time that Durst has stood trial for murder, as he was acquitted of the murder and dismemberment of neighbor Morris Blake in Galveston, Texas in 2003, claiming that it was in self-defense.

CourtTV is live-streamed on CourtTV.com, as well as YouTube TV, Pluto TV, SiriusXM, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

Watch the livestream here or at the top of the page.