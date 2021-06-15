Robert Durst Caught Napping During Murder Trial (Video)

The Robert Durst murder trial isn’t always super exciting, but you’d think the guy accused of murder would be on the edge of his seat — or wheelchair, as the case may be — for every second of testimony.

But during Tuesday’s hearing, Durst appeared to nod off during witness testimony.

In the short video, you can see Durst’s attorney, David Chesnoff, walk up behind him and place his hand on Durst’s back. Durst then appeared to perk up, as if he had just been awoken. Judge for yourself in the video below.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from attorney Lev Ginsburg, who represents Lynda Obst, who testified on Monday. The court then heard recorded testimony from Susan Berman’s ex-boyfriend, Paul Kaufman.

At the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, Durst’s defense asked for a mistrial, citing Durst’s medical condition. The judge denied that request.

Robert Durst has pleaded not guilty to the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. His trial first began on March 4 but was soon postponed several times due to the pandemic.

He was arrested in March 2015 by FBI agents in New Orleans, one day before the finale of HBO’s “The Jinx,” which chronicled Durst’s life and the death of three people close to him — Berman, his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, and a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Robert Durst was acquitted of murder in Texas after he said he killed and dismembered his neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense in September 2001. He is also suspected of killing McCormack, who disappeared in New York in 1982 — however, Durst was never charged.

Loree Seitz contributed to this report.