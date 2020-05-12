Is Robert Pattinson’s latest interview, in which he demonstrates how to make his own fast food pasta dish and winds up setting off a lightning storm in his microwave, for real or perhaps a brilliant piece of performance art?
Even the author of his GQ cover story isn’t totally sure. Though Pattinson talks somewhat in the piece about “Tenet,” “The Batman” and his career after “Twilight,” the highlight is a lengthy section in which writer Zach Baron describes Pattinson’s attempt to cook an interesting dish.
“I wish I could tell you whether what I’m about to describe here is a bit, or a piece of performance art, or is in fact sincere–even now, I don’t totally know,” Baron writes.
In the piece, Pattinson does a cooking demo and questions whether aluminum foil can be put in the oven. However, he ends up putting his bizarre creation, one that involves pasta, nine pieces of sliced cheese, “any” sauce and a box of corn flakes, in the microwave and setting off a “lightning bolt” that forces him to take cover inside his own home.
“He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound. ‘The f—ing electricity…oh, my God,’ he says, still on the floor. And then, with a loud, final bang, the oven/microwave goes dark,” the piece reads.
Pattinson’s dish, which he calls “Piccolini Cuscino,” or Little Pillow, is supposedly all part of a very real business idea that he developed for a pasta “which you can hold in your hand.” Pattinson says he even developed a prototype and met with Sugarfish and Uovo restaurateur Lele Massimini to pitch his idea. GQ even spoke with Massimini and said that Pattinson’s account is “100 percent true, everything he told you.”
The finished product though sounds like a congealed mess, one that is layered with cheese slices, sugar and crushed corn flakes after being nuked for eight minutes. At one point he even burned his rubber glove onto his hand.
“You look like you’re cooking meth,” Baron told him.
“I’m really trying to sell this company. I’m doing this for my brand,” Pattinson replied.
The whole description is completely nuts and well worth a read. Check out Pattinson’s full interview with GQ here.
Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 More Portraits From TheWrap's Toronto Studio (Photos)
Robert Pattinson, director Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe, "The Lighthouse"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress-producer Kerry Washington, "American Son"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Bryce Dallas Howard, "Dads"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Isabelle Huppert, "Frankie"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Isabelle Huppert and director Ira Sachs, "Frankie"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Christopher Plummer, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Katherine Langford, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jaeden Martell, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Don Johnson, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Toni Collette, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Knives Out" cast and director Rian Johnson
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, "Judy"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Kasi Lemmons, "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Harriet" cast with director Kasi Lemmons
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Marielle Heller, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Enrico Colantoni, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Alexa Demie, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Lucas Hedges, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Taylor Russell, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Trey Edward Shults, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Waves" cast and director Trey Edward Schults
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Dakota Johnson, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jason Segel, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Producer Matthew Teague, stars Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jamie Dornan, "Synchronic"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, "Synchronic"