Robert Pietranton, Longtime Warner Bros. TV Comms Exec, Dies at 56

Robert Pietranton, tenured publicity and communications executive at Warner Bros. Television, died in his Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 56.

Pietranton most recently served as Senior Vice President, Publicity and Communications at Warner Bros. Television Group and was with the company for 20 years, shepherding series as diverse as “Abbott Elementary,” “The West Wing,” “The Pitt,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Shameless.” Before that, the communications executive worked for Sony Pictures Television and in the PR division of DreamWorks Television.

His cause of death was not revealed in a studio announcement Thursday.

“There are no words to describe just how much Robert has meant to everyone at Warner Bros. Television Group. He was the heart and soul of not just our publicity department, but of our broader studio,” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of WBTV Group and WBD U.S. Networks, said in a statement.

“Throughout his 20+ year tenure, he was our confidant, our voice of reason and our first stop in a brewing crisis. Beyond his impeccable reputation within our industry, he was most importantly our friend. His kindness and warm laugh will be deeply missed. We are heartbroken beyond measure and are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

His publicity work spanned across hundreds of shows, also including “The Bachelor” franchise, “The Big Bang Theory,” “ER,” “Gossip Girl,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Voice,” among many others.

The executive was known for his calm demeanor under pressure, his love for the entertainment business and his kindness and work ethic. Those close to him said he deliberately avoided the spotlight and liked to see those around him shine.

Pietranton was born on Nov. 10, 1969, in Virginia to parents Robert G. “Piet” Pietranton and Linda Ann (Cox) Pietranton. He grew up in Las Vegas, where he attended Bishop Gorman High School and was a competitive soccer player.

The executive graduated from Loyola Marymount University and started his career at Levine Schneider PR. He then worked at NBC Entertainment in the Must See TV era. He also worked as a freelance journalist at Daily Variety before joining the team at WBTV.

Pietranton is survived by his brother, Ryan Pietranton, his nephews Michael and Matthew, and “hundreds of mentees throughout the PR business who knew a man who made time to return every phone call with a smile,” the studio statement read.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.