Robin Thede Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros Television

Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” was renewed last year for Season 2 at HBO

| August 25, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Robin Thede

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Television has signed an overall deal with “A Black Lady Sketch Show’s” Robin Thede, the studio announced Tuesday.

Under the multi-year agreement, Thede will develop new television programming for broadcast, cable and streaming, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The deal expands the relationship between Thede and WarnerMedia, which saw “A Black Lady Sketch Show” picked up for a second season at HBO last year.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” was nominated alongside “Saturday Night Live” and “Drunk History” in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series category at the Emmys this year, the first Black-run sketch show to receive a nomination in the category since “Key & Peele” in 2016.

Also Read: How Dread of Donald Trump Inspired Robin Thede's 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

Thede is also currently writing the feature “Fashionably Black” for HBO Max with Christa Gatewood and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society attached to produce.

Her other credits include appearing on Season 4 of the HBO comedy “Insecure,” as well as Justin Simien’s thriller film “Bad Hair,” which will premiere on Hulu in October. Thede previously served as head writer and correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and hosted her own late-night talk show, “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” at BET in 2017.

The deal comes two weeks after WarnerMedia’s massive internal restructuring saw the cable- and streaming-focused studio operation Warner Horizon folded into WBTV.

