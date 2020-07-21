Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Donates to Homeless Shelters for Dad’s 69th Birthday

“Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” Zelda writes

| July 21, 2020 @ 2:45 PM
Zelda Williams Robin Williams

Getty Images

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams made donations to homeless shelters across the country in honor of what would’ve been her father’s 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Zelda Williams, 31, said she would be donating $69.69 to “as many local homeless shelters as I can” to honor her dad and “that glorious number.”

“Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” Zelda wrote.

Also Read: Happy 104th Birthday, Olivia de Havilland - a Golden Age Rebel Not Afraid of a Feud

Robin Williams died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014 after struggling with Lewy Body Dementia, a brain disease that impairs your thinking, memory and movement control and is a common type of progressive dementia.

Zelda Williams also shared screenshots of some of the charities and shelters that she donated to on Tuesday since making her announcement, including Union Rescue Mission, Path Partners, GLIDE, The Midnight Mission and the LGBT centers in both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Back in March, Williams did some spring cleaning while stuck in isolation and found some family photos of herself and her dad from a photo booth, and in 2018 she similarly spoke up about the emotions she was feeling on her dad’s 67th birthday.

“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Williams said (via People).

Though her intentions were in the right place, Williams’ good deeds for the day actually had to stop when her multiple contributions of $69.69 sparked some “suspicious activity.”

“Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit,” Williams added. “Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!… it was ‘nice,'”

See her tweets below.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

Remembering Robin Williams: A Life and Career in Pictures (Photos)

  • robin williams Getty Images
  • Robin WIlliams Vietnam
  • aladdin-robin-williams Disney
  • Robin Williams as Genie in Aladdin
  • THE CRAZY ONES, February 2014 Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Credit: CBS)
1 of 25

The actor, who would have turned 69 today, made his acting debut in a little-seen 1977 comedy “Can I Do It ‘Till I Need Glasses?”

The actor, who would have turned 69 today, made his acting debut in a little-seen 1977 comedy "Can I Do It 'Till I Need Glasses?"

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE