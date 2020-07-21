Remembering Robin Williams: A Life and Career in Pictures (Photos)

Getty Images
The actor, who would have turned 69 today, made his acting debut in a little-seen 1977 comedy "Can I Do It 'Till I Need Glasses?"
Williams made several appearances doing sketches on 1977's "The Richard Pryor
Show"
The quirky comedy series "Mork and Mindy," a spinoff from "Happy Days" and an alien character he debuted on that hit, premiered in 1978 and put Williams on the map.
Christopher Reeve presented Williams with a People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer for "Mork and Mindy" in 1979.
"The World According to Garp" (1982) marked one of Williams' first dramatic performances, in the title role of a John Irving novel adaptation.
Williams was received his first Oscar nomination for his role in 1987's "Good Morning, Vietnam."
O Captain! My captain! Williams captivated a young audience by playing an unorthodox professor in 1989's "Dead Poets Society."
"There you are, Peter." Williams played a grown up Peter Pan returning to Neverland in 1991's "Hook."
Williams memorably voiced the Genie in Disney's animated classic "Aladdin," which came out in 1992.
"Mrs Doubtfire" was released in 1993 and remains one of Williams' most iconic roles.
Williams played a wild man returning to civilization as a result of a board game gone very wrong in 1995's "Jumanji."
Williams played one half of a flamboyant gay couple opposite Nathan Lane
in 1996's "The Birdcage."
Williams won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 1997's "Good Will Hunting" with Matt Damon
and Ben Affleck
.
Williams celebrating his Oscar win for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998 with Matt Damon
and Ben Affleck
, who also won Oscars for Best Original Screenplay.
For a film in which he plays a doctor/clown, 1998's "Patch Adams" was a somber and dramatic turn for Williams.
Williams went dark and twisted for Mark Romanek
's 2002 cult favorite thriller "One Hour Photo."
Williams played Teddy Roosevelt in 2006's "Night at the Museum" and reprised the role in the 2009 sequel. The threequel, "Secret of the Tomb," hit theaters in 2014 -- just months after his death.
Williams with his daughter Zelda (with second wife Marsha Garces) in 2009.
Williams with his wife, Susan Schneider, in 2012. The couple was married in 2011.
Williams played President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Lee Daniels
' "The Butler" in 2013.
The last Williams film to be released while he was alive was 2014's "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn," which co-starred Mila Kunis
.
"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" was the last studio film Williams had completed prior to his death. He posted this photo with his stand-in and stunt double in May 2014.
The last photo Williams ever posted to social media was this #tbt featuring him with his daughter on July 31: "Happy Birthday to Ms. Zelda Rae Williams! Quarter of a century old today but always my baby girl. Happy Birthday @zeldawilliams Love you!"