Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Star Dies at 83

Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in “Magnum, P.I.” has died Sunday at 83, his family reports.

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” his daughter, Ch-a, posted on Facebook Sunday morning. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.”

The actor is fondly remembered for his leading role, which he played alongside Tom Selleck, in the original “Magnum, P.I.” series that ran from 1980 to 1988.

Born in Watts section of Los Angeles, Mosley made his acting debut in 1971 with minor roles in episodes of “Canon” and “Longstreet.” He went on to play Monk in “Terminal Island,” alongside Phyllis Davis and future co-star Tom Selleck.

After a number of roles in the late 1970s, Mosley began his time on “Magnum, P.I.” as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a helicopter pilot who ran his own tour guide service, called “Island Hoppers,” and frequently flew Magnum while he worked on various cases.

Mosley made an appearance in the episode reboot in 2019, playing T.C.’s barber. While on the original series, Mosley also directed and wrote an episode.

In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” the California native also had notable roles in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” “McQ,” “The Greatest,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” and “Hit Man”

In 1982, he told Ebony Magazine that “Leadbelly” was his favorite movie that he acted in because it provided him an opportunity to “demonstrate his versatility and educated him about the institutional racism of his chosen profession.”

Ch-a noted that her father wouldn’t have wanted to be cried over, noting that she plans to “celebrate the legacy he left for us all.”

“We could never mourn such an amazing man,” his daughter wrote on Facebook. “He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”