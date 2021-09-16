Roger Stone Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of former president Donald Trump, was served a lawsuit related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot while doing a radio interview on a St. Louis station on Wednesday.

“Hold on a second,” he told the “Real Talk” host. “I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit.”

The host replied, “Oh, holy smokes,” before Stone confirmed that the suit was related to the riot, which he has maintained he had no part in. However, footage of him that day with a far-right group known as the Oath Keepers has emerged.

“This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper,” the conservative strategist and self-described “dirty trickster” said.

On Jan. 6, supporters of then-president Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election and President Joe Biden’s win. The event left five dead. Trump was banned from social media after the riot, though he and many of his supporters — inside and outside of the government — have continued to baselessly insist the election was somehow stolen.

When he was served, Stone was telling his interviewer why it’s “imperative” Trump runs for the presidency again in 2024.

Listen below: