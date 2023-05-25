Police in Berlin are investigating former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters after he acted out a Nazi regime-themed performance on stage and fired a fake machine gun.

A video of Waters shows the musician dressed in what looks like a Nazi-styled uniform while toting and firing a fake machine gun. His outfit is coupled with a red armband that features crossed hammers instead of swastikas. The clip is from one of Waters’ performances that took place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on May 17.

In the clip, one of Waters’ side accompanying stage actors hands him the gun and the singer then turns toward the crowd and begins firing blank shots. The performance gained attention not only from folks online, but from Berlin’s authorities, who have now launched an investigation into the matter.

Watch video of the performance below.

“Police in Berlin have opened a criminal investigation into suspected incitement by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters following a concert in Berlin in which he dressed in a uniform resembling a Nazi officer”



pic.twitter.com/lPglzDQ0io — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 25, 2023

“The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement of the people (140 Paragraph 4 of the German criminal Code),” Berlin chief inspector Martin Halweg said.

Halweg continued: “The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace. After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal assessment.”

Jewish News first reported the investigation.

In addition, the Board of Deputies of British Jews responded to Waters’ performance and called out his “long history of vile comments” related to the Jewish community.

Roger Waters has a long history of vile comments relating to the Jewish community. His performances are not just concerts, but political rallies. We are very concerned that he will soon be appearing at venues around the country. pic.twitter.com/7JLd6R9mm4 — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) May 24, 2023

“…From his talk of ‘the Jewish lobby,’ to his comments that some Jewish people in the U.K. and America bear responsibility for the actions of Israel, “particularly because they pay for everything,” the statement read. “It is very concerning that someone with a history of such comments will shortly be appearing at venues around the country.”

Waters is set to next take the stage in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday.